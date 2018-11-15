Enerflex Ltd (EFX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

EFX stock opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$13.55 and a 1 year high of C$18.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerflex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Enerflex from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerflex from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.42.

In other news, insider James Harbilas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.27, for a total transaction of C$488,100.00. Also, insider Gregory Dean Stewart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$581,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,800.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

