Energizer (ENR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. Energizer also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Energizer to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE ENR traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,093. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 359.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $58,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,199.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $180,570. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

