Energizer (ENR) Shares Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $51.01 and last traded at $51.44. Approximately 3,558,601 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 405% from the average daily volume of 704,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

Specifically, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $58,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,199.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $180,570. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Energizer to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 359.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,329,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,535,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Energizer by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,647,000 after buying an additional 243,347 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,988,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,283,000 after buying an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 142.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,788,000 after buying an additional 1,153,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Energizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,899,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

