Energizer’s (ENR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Energizer (NYSE:ENR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 968,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,093. Energizer has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Energizer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 359.49%. The business had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $58,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,199.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,570 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,329,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,647,000 after acquiring an additional 243,347 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,988,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,283,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 142.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.