Energy Fuels (UUUU) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 68,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 772,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UUUU. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price target on Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

