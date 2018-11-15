Engine Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $313,162.00 (EGCC)

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Engine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Coinnest. Engine has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $313,162.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Engine has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00144997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00230576 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.61 or 0.09967266 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Engine Token Profile

Engine’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Engine’s official website is www.egcchain.com. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc.

Engine Token Trading

Engine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Engine using one of the exchanges listed above.

