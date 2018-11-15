Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 92,157 Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.21% of Windstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windstream in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windstream in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Windstream in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Windstream in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Windstream by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Windstream in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Windstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIN opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Windstream Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $196.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.09.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

