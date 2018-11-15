Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $514,000 Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWM opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $953.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.43. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.80 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.09%.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $62,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

SWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

