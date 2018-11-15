Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 2,793 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 374.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

NYSE:ALG opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.85 and a one year high of $120.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $257.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.50%.

ALG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/engineers-gate-manager-lp-sells-2793-shares-of-alamo-group-inc-alg.html.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.