EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Receives $17.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ENLK traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 1,212,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,917. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 434.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 5,200.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 16,700 shares of EnLink Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $304,942.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 16.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

