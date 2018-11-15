Enservco (ENSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of Enservco stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.66. 36,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,360. Enservco has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 744.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 255,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enservco by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

