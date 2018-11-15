Shares of Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 57500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/enterprise-group-e-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-30.html.

Enterprise Group Company Profile (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc provides construction services for the energy, utility, and transportation infrastructure industries in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on underground construction, and maintenance and specialty equipment rentals. The company offers trenchless solutions, including laser guided boring and augering, pipe ramming, and pipe jacking/tunnel boring for rail companies, utility providers, infrastructure contractors, and pipeline companies.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.