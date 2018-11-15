EOG Resources (EOG) Given a $115.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $115.00 price target on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.04.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $98.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $96.54 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,590,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,199,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,930 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,146,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,502,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,291,000 after acquiring an additional 677,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,412,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

