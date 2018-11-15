EQT GP (EQGP) PT Set at $23.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised EQT GP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price objective on EQT GP and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EQT GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on EQT GP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:EQGP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 432,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.43. EQT GP has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.93 million. EQT GP had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities analysts forecast that EQT GP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. EQT GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT GP during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in EQT GP during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT GP during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EQT GP during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT GP during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

