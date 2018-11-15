Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Leerink Swann issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year. Leerink Swann has a “Market Perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $115.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

NBIX opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17, a PEG ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $126.98.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $990,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $425,905.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 643.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

