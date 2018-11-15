Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saul Centers Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (BFS)

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BFS. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 85.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 139,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven N. Corey sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $222,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $222,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott V. Schneider sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $85,507.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $560,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,484 shares of company stock worth $1,300,599 over the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 59 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

