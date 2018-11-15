Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2019 Earnings (SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.