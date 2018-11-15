Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartCentres REIT’s FY2018 Earnings (SRU)

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of SmartCentres REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from SmartCentres REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

