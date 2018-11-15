Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TESARO Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (TSRO)

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of TESARO in a report released on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($10.83) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($10.89). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TESARO’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($9.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get TESARO alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSRO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TESARO to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TESARO from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRO opened at $25.99 on Thursday. TESARO has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.13. TESARO had a negative net margin of 295.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,209.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRO. Opus Point Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in TESARO by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in TESARO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,725,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in TESARO by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TESARO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TESARO by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for TESARO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESARO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.