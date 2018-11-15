Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.36 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of VCTR opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $804.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.