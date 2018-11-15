EquiTrader Trading Up 3.2% This Week (EQT)

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, EquiTrader has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EquiTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. EquiTrader has a total market capitalization of $542,134.00 and approximately $446.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00777917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001213 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00019584 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About EquiTrader

EquiTrader (EQT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,403,853 coins and its circulating supply is 11,303,853 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader. The official website for EquiTrader is www.equitrader.co.

EquiTrader Coin Trading

EquiTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EquiTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

