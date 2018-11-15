ESCO Technologies (ESE) Issues Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.45 for the period. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.78. 221,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/esco-technologies-ese-issues-q1-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.