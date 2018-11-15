Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,736. The stock has a market cap of $514.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,979,377 shares in the company, valued at $38,597,851.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.