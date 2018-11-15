Ethereum Monero (EXMR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,950.00

Ethereum Monero (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Ethereum Monero has a market cap of $633,885.00 and $42,950.00 worth of Ethereum Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Monero has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Monero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Monero alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00059966 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000060 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000029 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00001112 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000296 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ethereum Monero

Ethereum Monero (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Ethereum Monero’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,117 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Monero is medium.com/@eXMR. Ethereum Monero’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Monero is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Monero’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

Ethereum Monero Token Trading

Ethereum Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.