Ethereum Movie Venture (EMV) Price Reaches $0.0504

Ethereum Movie Venture (CURRENCY:EMV) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Ethereum Movie Venture has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ethereum Movie Venture token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Movie Venture has a market cap of $331,091.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ethereum Movie Venture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Movie Venture alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00144134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00229965 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.25 or 0.10234328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Ethereum Movie Venture Token Profile

Ethereum Movie Venture’s launch date was November 26th, 2016. Ethereum Movie Venture’s total supply is 6,666,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,566,666 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Movie Venture is emovieventure.com. Ethereum Movie Venture’s official Twitter account is @Pitts_Circus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Movie Venture

Ethereum Movie Venture can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Movie Venture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Movie Venture should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Movie Venture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Movie Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Movie Venture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.