Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 42,290 shares of the stock traded hands.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) CEO Buys $60,000.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/eton-pharmaceuticals-inc-eton-ceo-buys-60000-00-in-stock.html.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product using the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.