E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday.

ETFC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

NASDAQ:ETFC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 51,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,007. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Joshua Weinreich acquired 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.33 per share, with a total value of $299,589.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,950.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rodger A. Lawson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 109,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,130.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,668 shares of company stock worth $1,685,354. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 64.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

