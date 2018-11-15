Etsy (ETSY) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Etsy to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Etsy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Etsy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 52,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,844. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Etsy has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,610,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

