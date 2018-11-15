Etsy Inc (ETSY) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,610,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Etsy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $57.00 target price on Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.96.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

