eve Sleep (EVE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.36

Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.36 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 152583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a research note on Thursday.

In other eve Sleep news, insider James Sturrock bought 52,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,550 ($13,785.44).

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

