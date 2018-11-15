Eventbrite (EB) Shares Down 6.6% After Earnings Miss

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.95. 750,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 527,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EB. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

