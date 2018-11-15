Evermore Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,088,755 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,659,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,088,755 shares during the period. Enzo Biochem makes up 6.4% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 7.76% of Enzo Biochem worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 107,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 169,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

ENZ stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 9.86%.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Hanna bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elazar Rabbani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,848,668 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,037.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

