Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everspin Technologies, Inc. is involved in designing, manufacturing and commercially shipping discrete and embedded Magnetoresistive RAM and Spin-Torque MRAM. It serves data center, cloud storage, energy, industrial, automotive and transportation markets. Everspin Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. “

MRAM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,854. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $127.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.30. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everspin Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, embedded MRAM, magnetic sensor, and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets.

