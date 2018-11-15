EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Director Sells $529,023.00 in Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $529,023.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.39. 30,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,209. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 1.21. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 12.08.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 47.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

