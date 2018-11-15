Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Exelixis by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 44,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $169,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $1,603,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,500 shares of company stock worth $4,866,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

