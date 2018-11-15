Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $136.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Expedia reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues improved year over year on the back of growing gross bookings and stayed room nights. Moreover, strong performance of HomeAway, Brand Expedia, Expedia Partner Solutions and Hotels.com drove the results further. Additionally, the company’s strong initiatives toward strengthening footprints in the domestic regions continued to aid growth to its domestic stayed room nights. We believe the company’s strength in Core OTA, Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Partner Solutions and Egencia will continue to benefit its market position. The expansion of global lodging portfolio will also continue to aid the lodging revenues of Expedia. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, sluggishness in the company’s trivago segment remains an overhang. Also, intensifying competition in the online travel space is a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPE. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,651. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $713,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 207,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,064,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

