Extendicare Inc (EXE) Director Alan Roy Hibben Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,060.00.
TSE EXE traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$7.11. The company had a trading volume of 214,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,076. Extendicare Inc has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 130.08%.
EXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
