Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.17

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 5968138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOG. Credit Suisse Group cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 234.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 80.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 62,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $18,967,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $10,486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $8,375,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

