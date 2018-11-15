Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XOG. BidaskClub raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.33 and a beta of 1.80. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $17.42.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

