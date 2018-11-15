Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

EYEG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,331. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.92. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

