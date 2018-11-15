Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stake Lifted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Facebook to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.54.

NASDAQ FB opened at $144.22 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.03 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $113,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $13,663,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $907,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,077,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,037,673 shares of company stock valued at $352,714,186. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

