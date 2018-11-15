FantasyGold Price Down 25.2% This Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $394,059.00 and approximately $1,025.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00146057 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00232996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.25 or 0.09804848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009539 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 11,591,544 coins and its circulating supply is 11,267,788 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is FantasyGold.io. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

