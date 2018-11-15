Farfetch (FTCH) Trading 5.8% Higher

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.61. 794,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,470,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.49 million. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $8,093,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $67,105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $33,245,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $6,560,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves on May 15, 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

