Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FMNB. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

FMNB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $378.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.65. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 25.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $269,069.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,219 shares of company stock valued at $121,291. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.