Favorable News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Stock Price

Media headlines about Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sherwin-Williams earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $420.99. 734,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,506. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $355.28 and a fifty-two week high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Stropki acquired 675 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

