Favorable Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Lenovo Group (LNVGY) Stock Price

Media coverage about Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lenovo Group earned a coverage optimism score of 2.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNVGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,535. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a positive return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.27%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

