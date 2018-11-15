FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,117.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 278.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $223.73 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.90 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/fedex-co-fdx-shares-sold-by-yorktown-management-research-co-inc.html.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.