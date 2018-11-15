Ferguson Plc (FERG) Insider Sells £128,629.60 in Stock

Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG) insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,488 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,170 ($67.56), for a total transaction of £128,629.60 ($168,077.36).

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 5,047 ($65.95) on Thursday. Ferguson Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4,427 ($57.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,722 ($74.77).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FERG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,518 ($85.17) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,980 ($78.14) price target (up previously from GBX 5,300 ($69.25)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,900 ($90.16) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price target (up previously from GBX 6,000 ($78.40)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,412.25 ($83.79).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

