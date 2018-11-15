Ffcm LLC Purchases Shares of 26,763 SM Energy Co (SM)

Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,763 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $21.09 on Thursday. SM Energy Co has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). SM Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $459.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Williams Capital set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

