Ffcm LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Ffcm LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 73.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,251 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 77,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,130,275,000 after buying an additional 413,967 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,853,000 after buying an additional 791,990 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,542.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $148.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $115.16 and a 12-month high of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

